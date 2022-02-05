Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/pistiano-penaldo-ronaldo-slammed-by-fans-on-social-media-after-epic-penalty-miss-1092774711.html
Pistiano Penaldo: Ronaldo Slammed by Fans on Social Media After Epic Penalty Miss
Pistiano Penaldo: Ronaldo Slammed by Fans on Social Media After Epic Penalty Miss
Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on penalties in the 1/16 final of the FA Cup. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T13:23+0000
2022-02-05T13:26+0000
sport
cristiano ronaldo
penalty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092228861_40:224:2349:1523_1920x0_80_0_0_0436628bbae1dd7f97e8a20b3df65d5f.jpg
On Friday night Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough (1:1).Ronaldo was unable to give his side the lead with a 12 yard shot after Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute.After Ronaldo missed the penalty kick, he appeared to look at the turf around the penalty spot, as if this could be the reason for his miss.Football fans were dissatisfied with the results of his penalty and mocked Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.The main time of the match in Manchester ended with the score tied 1:1. No goals were scored in extra time. Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties. The only player who failed to convert a 11-meter kick in the post-match series was Anthony Elanga.Middlesbrough's rival in the next round will be determined by the results of the draw.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092228861_255:0:2286:1523_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d854905f7807aeca59c65a778497ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, cristiano ronaldo, penalty

Pistiano Penaldo: Ronaldo Slammed by Fans on Social Media After Epic Penalty Miss

13:23 GMT 05.02.2022 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 05.02.2022)
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLESoccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on penalties in the 1/16 final of the FA Cup.
On Friday night Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough (1:1).
Ronaldo was unable to give his side the lead with a 12 yard shot after Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute.
After Ronaldo missed the penalty kick, he appeared to look at the turf around the penalty spot, as if this could be the reason for his miss.
Football fans were dissatisfied with the results of his penalty and mocked Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.
© Twitter/PeterfloydScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
Screenshot
© Twitter/Peterfloyd
© Twitter/IykemanSavageScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
Screenshot
© Twitter/IykemanSavage
© Twitter/Keiran EvansScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
Screenshot
© Twitter/Keiran Evans
The main time of the match in Manchester ended with the score tied 1:1. No goals were scored in extra time. Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties. The only player who failed to convert a 11-meter kick in the post-match series was Anthony Elanga.
Middlesbrough's rival in the next round will be determined by the results of the draw.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese