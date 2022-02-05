Pistiano Penaldo: Ronaldo Slammed by Fans on Social Media After Epic Penalty Miss

On Friday night Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough (1:1).Ronaldo was unable to give his side the lead with a 12 yard shot after Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute.After Ronaldo missed the penalty kick, he appeared to look at the turf around the penalty spot, as if this could be the reason for his miss.Football fans were dissatisfied with the results of his penalty and mocked Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.The main time of the match in Manchester ended with the score tied 1:1. No goals were scored in extra time. Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties. The only player who failed to convert a 11-meter kick in the post-match series was Anthony Elanga.Middlesbrough's rival in the next round will be determined by the results of the draw.
