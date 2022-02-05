Peskov: Kremlin May Switch 'Fake News' to 'Bloomberg News' After False Report on 'Russia Invasion'

The Kremlin might use the term "Bloomberg news" instead of "fake news" when it comes to describing false reports in the future due to a Friday hiccup by the news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. His comment comes after Bloomberg earlier rolled out a "Russia invades Ukraine" headline; it later removed the eye-popping link, saying it was published accidentally and that they will investigate the incident.Peskov underlined that Bloomberg's false report underscores the danger of "aggressive statements". He said he does not think that the news agency's false headline was a provocation, but stressed that "any spark" can be dangerous in a tense situation.
On Friday, Bloomberg news agency published the headline "Russia invades Ukraine" - only to remove it half an hour later, saying that it was a pre-written headline rolled out "inadvertently".
"This is a perfect demonstration of how dangerous the situation is when provoked by the endless aggressive statements that come from Washington, from London, and from other European governments," the Kremlin spokesman noted.
He said he does not think that the news agency's false headline was a provocation, but stressed that "any spark" can be dangerous in a tense situation.