Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/peskov-kremlin-may-switch-fake-news-to-bloomberg-news-after-false-report-on-russia-invasion-1092769518.html
Peskov: Kremlin May Switch 'Fake News' to 'Bloomberg News' After False Report on 'Russia Invasion'
Peskov: Kremlin May Switch 'Fake News' to 'Bloomberg News' After False Report on 'Russia Invasion'
On Friday, Bloomberg news agency published the headline "Russia invades Ukraine" - only to remove it half an hour later, saying that it was a pre-written... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T08:16+0000
2022-02-05T08:36+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg
The Kremlin might use the term "Bloomberg news" instead of "fake news" when it comes to describing false reports in the future due to a Friday hiccup by the news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. His comment comes after Bloomberg earlier rolled out a "Russia invades Ukraine" headline; it later removed the eye-popping link, saying it was published accidentally and that they will investigate the incident.Peskov underlined that Bloomberg's false report underscores the danger of "aggressive statements". He said he does not think that the news agency's false headline was a provocation, but stressed that "any spark" can be dangerous in a tense situation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33efeb80a6f9b0714b0eec137a6a49e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia

Peskov: Kremlin May Switch 'Fake News' to 'Bloomberg News' After False Report on 'Russia Invasion'

08:16 GMT 05.02.2022 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 05.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the photo bankView of the Kremlin
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
On Friday, Bloomberg news agency published the headline "Russia invades Ukraine" - only to remove it half an hour later, saying that it was a pre-written headline rolled out "inadvertently".
The Kremlin might use the term "Bloomberg news" instead of "fake news" when it comes to describing false reports in the future due to a Friday hiccup by the news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
His comment comes after Bloomberg earlier rolled out a "Russia invades Ukraine" headline; it later removed the eye-popping link, saying it was published accidentally and that they will investigate the incident.
Peskov underlined that Bloomberg's false report underscores the danger of "aggressive statements".
"This is a perfect demonstration of how dangerous the situation is when provoked by the endless aggressive statements that come from Washington, from London, and from other European governments," the Kremlin spokesman noted.
He said he does not think that the news agency's false headline was a provocation, but stressed that "any spark" can be dangerous in a tense situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese