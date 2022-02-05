https://sputniknews.com/20220205/moroccan-boy-trapped-in-deep-well-for-days-passes-away-after-rescue---royal-palace-1092787619.html

Moroccan Boy Trapped in Deep Well For Days Passes Away After Rescue - Royal Palace

Moroccan Boy Trapped in Deep Well For Days Passes Away After Rescue - Royal Palace

CAIRO, (Sputnik) - A 5-year-old boy named Rayan, who had been trapped in a 32-meter (100-foot) deep well in Morocco since Tuesday, has passed away, Morocco's...

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy Rayan who died after falling down the well, and expressed his condolences to them," the royal palace said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.According to the release, King Mohammed VI had been following the rescue efforts closely and had taken all the measures to try to save the boy.Rayan fell into the deep disused well in his home village of Ighrane, located in the hills near the city of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, on Tuesday. The well was too narrow for rescuers to descend into it, so they had to dig in the well first, but because the walls could collapse in on the child, rescuers then decided to use bulldozers to create a horizontal tunnel to reach Rayan.The 5-year-old was finally pulled from the well on Saturday night. Earlier in the operation, the rescuers supplied Rayan with oxygen and water using tubes. According to Moroccan media reports, the child had a head injury. When he was finally taken into an ambulance, his condition was not immediately clear.

