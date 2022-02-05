https://sputniknews.com/20220205/met-police-reportedly-receives-picture-of-bojo-holding-beer-can-at-2020-birthday-party-in-no-10-1092769602.html

On 25 January, the Metropolitan Police opened an investigation into a potential breach of coronavirus rules during multiple gatherings held in Downing Street.

boris johnson

partygate

UK Met Police had received a photo showing the UK prime minister with a can of beer in his hand during his birthday party, which took place in June 2020, along with other evidence of multiple lockdown parties in Downing Street, The Daily Mirror reported.He is said to be pictured standing next to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is holding a soft drink. The picture was reportedly taken by "Johnson’s official taxpayer-funded photographer who was documenting the event".According to the report, it is just one of the 300 photos submitted to the police as evidence following the "partygate" allegations that were investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray. As a result of her probe, she found that there were "serious failures of leadership and judgement" in Downing Street, as its officials allegedly breached coronavirus rules by throwing parties.Downing Street has refused to comment on the reports about the beer photo, according to Sky News. referring the outlet to its previous comments. Earlier, No 10 said "the Met should be now given the time and space to undertake their investigations".The "partygate" allegations have called Boris Johnson's political future into question, with UK media reporting over a dozen no-confidence letters filed by his fellow Conservatives. A vote on ousting the embattled prime minister can be triggered in the 1922 Committee - a parliamentary group within the Conservative Party. For the vote to be triggered, the committee's leader, Sir Graham Brady, needs to receive 54 letters of no confidence.Following the publications of Gray's report on "partygate", No 10 has faced a number of aide resignations. Among those who quit Downing Street were PM's chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and policy chief Munira Mirza. The latter was the first one to announce her resignation, and after her departure Johnson announced an upcoming shake-up among the MPs amid the "partygate" fallout.As more resignations followed, several cabinet ministers pointed at the exodus, saying that it illustrated that Johnson was "taking charge".

