Man Arrested For Kidnapping Bloomberg’s Housekeeper at Gunpoint

Joseph Beecher, who allegedly rammed his way into billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch with his truck and kidnapped the former mayor’s housekeeper, Amanda Edinger, was later arrested, according to the New York Post.Police officers found Beecher and Edinger at a Cheyenne, Wyoming motel; Beecher was reportedly armed with an AR-15 and a handgun.The Bloomberg’s family were not at the ranch at the time of the attack and the housekeeper was not injured.Beecher was jailed in Wyoming and faces federal kidnapping charges.According to the affidavit, cited by the New York Post, Beecher was fired from his job as a handyman a day before the kidnapping happened.
06:43 GMT 05.02.2022
On 3 February, an armed man kidnapped a housekeeper from the Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Joseph Beecher, who allegedly rammed his way into billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch with his truck and kidnapped the former mayor’s housekeeper, Amanda Edinger, was later arrested, according to the New York Post.
Police officers found Beecher and Edinger at a Cheyenne, Wyoming motel; Beecher was reportedly armed with an AR-15 and a handgun.
The Bloomberg’s family were not at the ranch at the time of the attack and the housekeeper was not injured.
“We’re deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the FBI and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family,” Bloomberg’s spokesperson Ty Trippet said in a statement as quoted be the New York Times.
Beecher was jailed in Wyoming and faces federal kidnapping charges.
According to the affidavit, cited by the New York Post, Beecher was fired from his job as a handyman a day before the kidnapping happened.
