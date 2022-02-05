https://sputniknews.com/20220205/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-bloombergs-housekeeper-at-gunpoint-1092768217.html

Man Arrested For Kidnapping Bloomberg’s Housekeeper at Gunpoint

Man Arrested For Kidnapping Bloomberg’s Housekeeper at Gunpoint

On 3 February, an armed man kidnapped a housekeeper from the Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-05T06:43+0000

2022-02-05T06:43+0000

2022-02-05T06:43+0000

us

michael bloomberg

kidnapping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103444/71/1034447134_0:286:4872:3027_1920x0_80_0_0_a04c2354c9a5d92647bfcb6857df9cc1.jpg

Joseph Beecher, who allegedly rammed his way into billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch with his truck and kidnapped the former mayor’s housekeeper, Amanda Edinger, was later arrested, according to the New York Post.Police officers found Beecher and Edinger at a Cheyenne, Wyoming motel; Beecher was reportedly armed with an AR-15 and a handgun.The Bloomberg’s family were not at the ranch at the time of the attack and the housekeeper was not injured.Beecher was jailed in Wyoming and faces federal kidnapping charges.According to the affidavit, cited by the New York Post, Beecher was fired from his job as a handyman a day before the kidnapping happened.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, michael bloomberg, kidnapping