International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/lukashenko-says-to-lead-belarus-as-long-as-situation-in-country-remains-difficult-1092781485.html
Lukashenko Says to Lead Belarus As Long As Situation in Country Remains 'Difficult'
belarus
alexandr lukashenko
"If there is a difficult situation around Belarus, like war, and more importantly, if wars tear us from inside, as in 2020, I will always be [the president]. But if everything is quiet, as you say 'who, who,' when they appear, we will decide," Lukashenko told the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube show, when asked for how many years he will be the head of state.Belarus was gripped by a protracted political crisis after Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming electoral fraud. Nationwide protests followed and were brutally suppressed by the police. Minsk has opened criminal cases against opposition leaders and others on charges related to anti-government rallies.In fall 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland reported on an influx of migrants from Belarus, accusing Minsk of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for EU sanctions. The bloc adopted in turn a new package of sanctions on Belarus over the matter.
belarus, alexandr lukashenko

Lukashenko Says to Lead Belarus As Long As Situation in Country Remains 'Difficult'

15:13 GMT 05.02.2022 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 05.02.2022)
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he will be the country's president as long as the "difficult situation" will remain around Belarus, but when the situation is "quiet," a new leader will be elected.
"If there is a difficult situation around Belarus, like war, and more importantly, if wars tear us from inside, as in 2020, I will always be [the president]. But if everything is quiet, as you say 'who, who,' when they appear, we will decide," Lukashenko told the Russian Soloviev Live YouTube show, when asked for how many years he will be the head of state.
Belarus was gripped by a protracted political crisis after Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming electoral fraud. Nationwide protests followed and were brutally suppressed by the police. Minsk has opened criminal cases against opposition leaders and others on charges related to anti-government rallies.
In fall 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland reported on an influx of migrants from Belarus, accusing Minsk of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for EU sanctions. The bloc adopted in turn a new package of sanctions on Belarus over the matter.
