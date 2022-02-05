Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/lucky-briton-wins-109-mln-jackpot-in-euromillions-lottery-1092766672.html
Lucky Briton Wins £109 Mln Jackpot in EuroMillions Lottery
Lucky Briton Wins £109 Mln Jackpot in EuroMillions Lottery
In October 2019, the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever won in the UK was worth £170.2 million.
europe
uk
lottery
A resident of the UK purchased the ticket to the £109.9 million (about $148 million) EuroMillions European lottery jackpot, which took place on Friday evening.This win was the 11th largest in the history of the lottery.The EuroMillions lottery has been running in Europe since 2004. Initially it took place in Spain, France and Great Britain, later Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined it. According to the rules of the lottery, the winner has the right to remain anonymous. This is exactly what the vast majority of Europeans do when they suddenly become the owners of a large fortune.
europe, uk, lottery

Lucky Briton Wins £109 Mln Jackpot in EuroMillions Lottery

04:35 GMT 05.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL SAGETEuromillions grids by Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games are pictured on March 27, 2018 in Paris
Euromillions grids by Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games are pictured on March 27, 2018 in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL SAGET
In October 2019, the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever won in the UK was worth £170.2 million.
A resident of the UK purchased the ticket to the £109.9 million (about $148 million) EuroMillions European lottery jackpot, which took place on Friday evening.
"What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9m special EuroMillions Super Jackpot,” Andy Carter, from The National Lottery, said as quoted by the Sky News.
This win was the 11th largest in the history of the lottery.
The EuroMillions lottery has been running in Europe since 2004. Initially it took place in Spain, France and Great Britain, later Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined it.
According to the rules of the lottery, the winner has the right to remain anonymous. This is exactly what the vast majority of Europeans do when they suddenly become the owners of a large fortune.
