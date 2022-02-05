Lucky Briton Wins £109 Mln Jackpot in EuroMillions Lottery

A resident of the UK purchased the ticket to the £109.9 million (about $148 million) EuroMillions European lottery jackpot, which took place on Friday evening.This win was the 11th largest in the history of the lottery.The EuroMillions lottery has been running in Europe since 2004. Initially it took place in Spain, France and Great Britain, later Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined it. According to the rules of the lottery, the winner has the right to remain anonymous. This is exactly what the vast majority of Europeans do when they suddenly become the owners of a large fortune.
In October 2019, the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever won in the UK was worth £170.2 million.
A resident of the UK purchased the ticket to the £109.9 million (about $148 million) EuroMillions European lottery jackpot, which took place on Friday evening.
"What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9m special EuroMillions Super Jackpot,” Andy Carter, from The National Lottery, said as quoted by the Sky News.
This win was the 11th largest in the history of the lottery.
The EuroMillions lottery has been running in Europe since 2004. Initially it took place in Spain, France and Great Britain, later Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined it.
According to the rules of the lottery, the winner has the right to remain anonymous. This is exactly what the vast majority of Europeans do when they suddenly become the owners of a large fortune.