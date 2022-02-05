https://sputniknews.com/20220205/lucky-briton-wins-109-mln-jackpot-in-euromillions-lottery-1092766672.html

Lucky Briton Wins £109 Mln Jackpot in EuroMillions Lottery

In October 2019, the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever won in the UK was worth £170.2 million. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

A resident of the UK purchased the ticket to the £109.9 million (about $148 million) EuroMillions European lottery jackpot, which took place on Friday evening.This win was the 11th largest in the history of the lottery.The EuroMillions lottery has been running in Europe since 2004. Initially it took place in Spain, France and Great Britain, later Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Switzerland and Liechtenstein joined it. According to the rules of the lottery, the winner has the right to remain anonymous. This is exactly what the vast majority of Europeans do when they suddenly become the owners of a large fortune.

