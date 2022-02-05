Liquid Water Likely Lurks Beneath Mars' Polar Ice, Scientists Say

"My Italian colleagues reached out to see if my laboratory experiment data would support the presence of liquid water beneath the Martian ice cap," Stillman explained. "The research showed that we don’t have to have lakes of perchlorate and chloride brines, but that these brines could exist between the grains of ice or sediments and are enough to exhibit a strong dielectric response. This is similar to how seawater saturates grains of sand at the shoreline or how flavoring permeates a slushie, but at -103 degrees Fahrenheit below a mile of ice near the South Pole of Mars."