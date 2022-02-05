Registration was successful!
Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron's Policies
Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for 'Controlling and Manipulating' Their Ongoing Divorce
Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for 'Controlling and Manipulating' Their Ongoing Divorce
Earlier, West publicly rebuked his ex-wife for allowing their 8-year-old daughter to start an account on TikTok. 05.02.2022
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to slam her estranged husband Kanye West for publicly "attacking" her and trying to "control and manipulate" their ongoing divorce. Shortly before Kim posted her statement, West had addressed his followers on Instagram, asking their advice on what he should do if he did not want his 8-year-old daughter North to have an account on TikTok. “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create...As the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness," Kardashian wrote.She added that "divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all”.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last February. They have had four children together and have since started new relationships: Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson, while West is currently seeing actress Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West for 'Controlling and Manipulating' Their Ongoing Divorce

12:36 GMT 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniKanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Sofia Chegodaeva
© PhotoKim Kardashian's Instagram post
Kim Kardashian's Instagram post - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
Kim Kardashian's Instagram post
© Photo
Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last February. They have had four children together and have since started new relationships: Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson, while West is currently seeing actress Julia Fox.
