International
Kanye West's Girlfriend Responds to Drake Dating Rumors
Kanye West's Girlfriend Responds to Drake Dating Rumors
'Great Guy & Gentleman': Julia Fox Responds to Drake Dating Rumors
The new relationship of Kanye West (Ye) and actress Julia Fox has become perhaps one of the most discussed events in the celeb world after the music star divorced reality TV personality Kim Kardashian in February 2021.
Julia Fox has dismissed rumors about her alleged romance with Canadian rapper and Kanye's archenemy, Drake, during an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Friday.
Page Six earlier reported that in February 2020, Julia Fox was secretly dating the Certified Lover Boy artist. Then, according to the publication, the musician gave the actress two Hermes Birkin bags, after which he invited her to stay with him in Toronto during the lockdown.
The 32-year-old actress said that "nothing really happened" between her and Drake after they went on the date.
“He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. We were just friends hanging out,” she said. “I wouldn't say that we were dating.”
Fox also shared her thoughts about Drake and Ye's rivalry, saying she felt “like they've squashed their issues."
"Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately. I think on the first day before it went any further. Because I'm just an honest person," she stressed.
Reports about Ye and Fox’s relationship appeared in early January, shortly after the rapper bought a mansion across from his ex-wife’s house. Some have suggested that Ye's relationship with Fox is “a ploy to get under" the skin of his ex-wife, who started dating SNL star Pete Davidson while the musician had been trying to reconcile with Kardashian.
