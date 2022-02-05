https://sputniknews.com/20220205/jimmy-carr-catches-flak-after-joking-about-positives-of-wwii-nazi-genocide-1092779398.html

Jimmy Carr Catches Flak After Joking About 'Positives' of WWII Nazi Genocide

Jimmy Carr Catches Flak After Joking About 'Positives' of WWII Nazi Genocide

While Carr's Netflix special was released on Christmas Day, the joke in question gained more attention after it was shared online afterwards. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-05T17:53+0000

2022-02-05T17:53+0000

2022-02-05T17:53+0000

holocaust

victims

joke

reaction

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107600/44/1076004458_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_337b3211898fc6fd5371a7aa6ad4de1e.jpg

Stand up comedian Jimmy Carr has come under fire over a joke related to the Holocaust he cracked in “His Dark Material,” a Netflix special of his.According to the BBC, while the special was released on Christmas Day, Carr's joke came to light “more widely” after being shared on social media afterwards.In the programme, Carr muses that, when people talk about the Holocaust, they “never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.”Carr's remarks have since been condemned by UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries who suggested that the comments were "abhorrent and they just shouldn't be on television."A petition has also been launched by the Traveller Movement, calling for the removal of the segment of Carr's Netflix special “which celebrates the Romani genocide."Carr himself has not commented on the matter, the BBC notes, pointing out that Netflix has also declined to comment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

holocaust, victims, joke, reaction, world