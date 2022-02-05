https://sputniknews.com/20220205/japanese-squirrels-eat-poisonous-mushrooms-and-do-not-die-1092770778.html

Japanese Squirrels Eat Poisonous Mushrooms and Do Not Die

When consumed by humans, amanita mushrooms can cause hallucinations, seizures, comas and even death. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

Japanese scientist Kenji Suetsugu, an associate professor at the Department of Biology at Kobe University, and photographer Koichi Gomi, shared a remarkable observation in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment recently. They found out that squirrels in Japan can safely consume highly poisonous mushrooms on a daily basis. These mushrooms, known as amanita muscaria or fly amanita mushroom, are very poisonous to other animals and humans and can cause hallucinations, delirium, seizures, and - rarely - death.Suetsugu believes there can be a "symbiotic relationship" between the squirrels and amanita mushrooms since the animals could be helping spread the mushrooms' spores. But how do squirrels safely eat these poisonous mushrooms? This matter has yet to be investigated.

