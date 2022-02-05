https://sputniknews.com/20220205/international-solidarity-is-key-to-winning-global-labor-struggles-1092762845.html

International Solidarity is Key to Winning Global Labor Struggles

International Solidarity is Key to Winning Global Labor Struggles

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss efforts by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to push charter schools onto Virginia communities and ban so-called divisive topics from the classroom, how the charter school effort is a backdoor attempt at defunding public education, and how the fear-mongering over critical race theory fits into the broader trend of the right-wing in the United States.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss Amnesty International’s naming of Israel as an apartheid state and why Amnesty has come out with this position now, how Israel practices apartheid against the Palestinian people, and Israel’s arming of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion militia in Ukraine and how it plays into the current tensions over the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia, host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the lawsuit filed by former NFL coach Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices among the NFL’s teams and locking Black coaches out from head coaching positions, how this lawsuit poses a new challenge to the white supremacist power structure in the league years after Colin Kaepernick's initial protests against the national anthem, the racist backlash against Olympic skier Eileen Gu and her choice to compete for China on the international stage, and how it fits into the broader demonization campaign against China as the Winter Olympics open.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the struggle of rail workers against a draconian attendance policy which punishes workers for taking time off and mandates constant availability, the hidden workers who keep the supply chain running, how the pandemic has revealed how those workers literally make our society run and motivated a boost in labor struggles, Mexican workers fighting for legitimate and democratic union representation at a General Motors plant in Mexico, and how the global interconnectedness of labor and capital requires international solidarity among workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are solely those of the authors and speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

