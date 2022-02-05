Hidden ‘Spy’ Cameras Discovered in Women’s Restrooms at Australian Embassy in Thailand

https://sputniknews.com/20220205/hidden-spy-cameras-discovered-in-womens-restrooms-at-australian-embassy-in-thailand-1092781215.html

Thai police have arrested a former employee at the Australian embassy in Bangkok following the discovery of hidden "spy" cameras in the embassy's female restrooms. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed that the man was arrested by Royal Thai Police on 6 January. The ex-staffer has been identified as Bank Thamsongsana, a married man in his 30s, who had been working as an IT systems manager at the embassy since 2013.The cameras were found after a woman found a digital recording card on the floor of the restroom. It is yet unclear how long the cameras had been in place and whose privacy has been violated. However, an anonymous ABC staffer, based at the embassy, reportedly said that female staff "do not feel safe to stay there". "They feel compromised", the source added. The Australian embassy's new building in Bangkok has been in use since 2017 and is considered to be a highly secure government facility.

