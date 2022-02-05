Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/far-more-dangerous--contagious-hiv-variant-discovered-in-the-netherlands-study-shows-1092787518.html
Far More Dangerous & Contagious HIV Variant Discovered in The Netherlands, Study Shows
Far More Dangerous & Contagious HIV Variant Discovered in The Netherlands, Study Shows
Far More Dangerous & Contagious HIV Variant Discovered in The Netherlands, Study Shows
2022-02-05T22:44+0000
2022-02-05T22:44+0000
tech
hiv
aids
viruses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101787/51/1017875131_0:2:3872:2180_1920x0_80_0_0_6ccf8ffa89bc231dc4d6e8f2d08fe991.jpg
A new more virulent and contagious HIV variant that triggers faster AIDS development was detected in the Netherlands and other European countries, according to a study by the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute (BDI), published in Science.An international team of researchers identified the new "VB variant" in 17 people at the end of 2018 as part of the BEEHIVE international project that aimed to track HIV from Europe and Uganda. Of those infected with this variant, 15 were from the Netherlands, one from Switzerland and one from Belgium. The scientists then analyzed data from another 6,700 HIV-infected people in the Netherlands and found 92 more cases of VB infection in the country. Thus, the total number of VB carriers has reached 109.Scientists have said that those infected with VB had a viral load (the concentration of viral particles in the blood plasma) that was four times higher than more common HIV strains, and that the variant damages human immunity twice as fast, putting infected people at risk of developing AIDS within two-three years.According to the leading author of the study Chris Wymant, the new variant first “arose during the late 1980s and 90s in the Netherlands, spread more quickly than other variants in the 2000s and then declined in the spread around 2010.”However, scientists believe that the new strain does not pose a threat to public health, as antiretroviral therapy used for HIV infection effectively fights the VB variant too.In the spring of 2020, the Lancet magazine reported the second instance of someone with HIV being cured. A Venezuelan national was diagnosed with the immunodeficiency virus in 2003, and in 2012 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The man received bone marrow stem cells from a donor with a rare mutation that made him immune to HIV.
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/we-are-bathing-in-syphilis-right-now-sweden-sees-spike-in-disease-once-forgotten-1092084374.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101787/51/1017875131_157:0:3613:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a1bb93b5fcda7279f6adaba100e87e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, hiv, aids, viruses

Far More Dangerous & Contagious HIV Variant Discovered in The Netherlands, Study Shows

22:44 GMT 05.02.2022
© Flickr / UNICEF EthiopiaHIV Tetsing
HIV Tetsing - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© Flickr / UNICEF Ethiopia
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
HIV mutates so fast that each infected person has a virus that differs from the others. Most of these mutations are of no significance, but they can be grouped into “subtypes.” Understanding virus evolution is critical especially during pandemic times, scientists say, as mutations do not “inevitably evolve to be benign.”
A new more virulent and contagious HIV variant that triggers faster AIDS development was detected in the Netherlands and other European countries, according to a study by the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute (BDI), published in Science.
An international team of researchers identified the new "VB variant" in 17 people at the end of 2018 as part of the BEEHIVE international project that aimed to track HIV from Europe and Uganda. Of those infected with this variant, 15 were from the Netherlands, one from Switzerland and one from Belgium. The scientists then analyzed data from another 6,700 HIV-infected people in the Netherlands and found 92 more cases of VB infection in the country. Thus, the total number of VB carriers has reached 109.
Scientists have said that those infected with VB had a viral load (the concentration of viral particles in the blood plasma) that was four times higher than more common HIV strains, and that the variant damages human immunity twice as fast, putting infected people at risk of developing AIDS within two-three years.

“We should never underestimate the potential for viral evolution,” Joel Wertheim, associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego, told NPR. “Let this study stand in stark contrast to the claim that all viruses will inevitably evolve to be benign.”

According to the leading author of the study Chris Wymant, the new variant first “arose during the late 1980s and 90s in the Netherlands, spread more quickly than other variants in the 2000s and then declined in the spread around 2010.”
Chemical laboratory, test tubes - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
'We Are Bathing in Syphilis Right Now': Sweden Sees Spike in Disease Once Forgotten
7 January, 06:44 GMT
However, scientists believe that the new strain does not pose a threat to public health, as antiretroviral therapy used for HIV infection effectively fights the VB variant too.
“The worst-case scenario would be the emergence of a variant that combines high virulence, high transmissibility and resistance to treatment. The variant we discovered [in the new study] has only the first two of these properties,” Wymant told Technology Networks.
In the spring of 2020, the Lancet magazine reported the second instance of someone with HIV being cured. A Venezuelan national was diagnosed with the immunodeficiency virus in 2003, and in 2012 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The man received bone marrow stem cells from a donor with a rare mutation that made him immune to HIV.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese