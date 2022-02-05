https://sputniknews.com/20220205/civil-war-bojo-reportedly-urged-to-boot-rishi-sunak-amid-fallout-from-saville-remarks--partygate-1092766946.html

'Civil War': BoJo Reportedly Urged to Boot Rishi Sunak Amid Fallout From Saville Remarks & Partygate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urge to sack Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter being "on manoeuvres" during the recent developments around the PM, The Times reported.Sunak earlier in the week distanced himself from Johnson after the prime minister accused Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party and then-director of public prosecutions, of failing to take action against late paedophile Jimmy Saville.The way the chancellor appeared to pique the prime minister's interest has reportedly plunged the Cabinet into what The Times called a "civil war". One unnamed cabinet minister called on Johnson to sack Sunak, and two others underlined the latter's "manoeuvres". Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also reportedly distanced himself from the prime minister after the Starmer remarks.Johnson's remarks were heavily criticised by other top Downing Street officials as well. Munira Mirza, the prime minister's director of policy, even decided to resign due to this incident. Her departure was followed by several other resignations of top No 10 officials - who, however, did not link their decision with the Starmer remarks.Among those deciding to part way with Downing Street were director of communication Jack Doyle, the PM's chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and principal private secretary Martin Reynolds. Later, No 10 faced a fifth resignation - this time it was Number Ten Policy Unit member Elena Narozanski.Aside from this, Downing Street is still weathering the "partygate" storm, with the recently released report by senior civil servant Sue Gray accusing No 10 of "serious failures of leadership and judgement". Amid the fallout caused by the allegations, over a dozen MPs have reportedly filed letters of no confidence in Johnson with the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, with some believing that the number of letters will reach the necessary 54 to trigger a vote on ousting the PM.

