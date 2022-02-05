Registration was successful!
Canadian Truckers' Protest Against Vaccine Mandates Intensifies
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
China's Xi Toasts Guests at Beijing Olympics’ Welcoming Banquet
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
china
xi jinping
2022 winter olympics
The banquet was held a day after the Olympics opened at the National Stadium in Beijing. The games have been overshadowed by the pandemic and a US-led diplomatic boycott."I sincerely thank all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games," Xi said in a speech published by the foreign ministry.The president said he appreciated the guests for overcoming difficulties caused by the pandemic to come to Beijing to cheer for China. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach attended the banquet.Xi concluded by raising a toast to the health of those present and their families as well as "the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement" and "humanity’s noble cause of peace and development."
China's Xi Toasts Guests at Beijing Olympics’ Welcoming Banquet

15:55 GMT 05.02.2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
© Anthony Wallace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping toasted the guests of the Winter Olympics and thanked foreign officials for coming despite all the odds, during a welcoming banquet on Saturday.
The banquet was held a day after the Olympics opened at the National Stadium in Beijing. The games have been overshadowed by the pandemic and a US-led diplomatic boycott.
"I sincerely thank all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games," Xi said in a speech published by the foreign ministry.
The president said he appreciated the guests for overcoming difficulties caused by the pandemic to come to Beijing to cheer for China. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach attended the banquet.
Xi concluded by raising a toast to the health of those present and their families as well as "the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement" and "humanity’s noble cause of peace and development."
