Watch a live broadcast from Ottawa, Canada as more truckers are expected to join a protest blockade calling for an end of coronavirus restrictions. The protest, which has been going on for almost a week now, currently involves more than 200 trucks. Drivers are demanding that coronavirus vaccine mandates for those crossing the US-Canada border be lifted. Some of the protesters also demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation.Earlier, the Chief of Ottawa police said that the military could be used to disperse the truckers, but Trudeau later said this was out of the question. Canadian media also reported that Trudeau and his family had been moved to a different location from Ottawa amid the protests. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Canadian Truckers' Protest Against Vaccine Mandates Intensifies
Truckers have been blocking traffic in central Ottawa and other locations for about a week, demanding the authorities to heed their requests.
