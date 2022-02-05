https://sputniknews.com/20220205/aim-of-5-february-rallies-in-us-to-show-americans-do-not-seek-war-with-russia-activist-says-1092768370.html

Aim of 5 February Rallies in US to Show Americans Do Not Seek War With Russia, Activist Says

A number of anti-war groups, including World Beyond War, Code Pink, Veterans For Peace, United National Anti-War Coalition, and ANSWER, are organizing rallies across the United States which will be held under the motto, "Peace with Russia Day of Action: 5 February 2022".He added that tensions between the US and Russia are "extremely high" due to the situation in Ukraine and "the failure of the US to take Russia's security issues seriously."He also said the situation at the UN Security Council and the confrontation between Washington and Moscow was very severe.He noted that both the US and NATO and Russia could pull back their troops to a less confrontational positionAccording to the activist, now the world is in a dangerous situation that could lead to a serious conflict if "the security question is not resolved and the West curtails its imperial ambitions."In mid-January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US has evidence of Russia fabricating a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event. On Friday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price refused to give specific evidence on the issue, saying that the US declassifies information when they are confident of the findings.Speaking on the information presented by the US, Gilman replied that Washington is not listening to what Russia is saying.Cole Harrison, Executive Director of Massachusetts Peace Action said they expect 100-200 participants at their Boston rally.Moreover, Ukraine is not an ally of the United States, Harrison added, hence the US should not send troops or military aid to Kiev. He also recommended some policies that should be pursued related to NATO and arms control.The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.Moscow has replied that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and that it is not threatening anyone. In January, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the American intelligence community has no belief at the moment that Russia has definitely decided to invade Ukraine.

