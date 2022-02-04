https://sputniknews.com/20220204/white-house-on-putin-xi-meeting-biden-has-his-own-relations-with-china-1092759854.html

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: Biden Has His Own Relations With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is of the opinion that the United States has its own relationship with China, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

“The President views it as we have our own relationship with China,” Psaki said.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing. The two leaders signed a joint declaration. Both leaders said they opposed a further enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon what they said were its ideologized cold war approaches.Psaki also commented on energy supplies to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions."I think you are asking as it relates to potential invasion, that is something we’ve been very mindful of and in touch with our European partners and also suppliers about what can be done and how we can ensure or take steps to increase capacity out there to meet those needs should they raise," Psaki said.According to the spokeswoman, the Biden administration welcomes tough questions and scrutiny from reporters on issues including the validity of US intelligence assessments on Russia.State Department spokesperson Ned Price argued abruptly for several minutes with AP reporter Matt Lee during a press briefing on Thursday after Lee inquired about evidence to support US intelligence assessments alleging Russia is preparing to stage a false flag event in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.“We welcome tough questions and good-faith scrutiny,” Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about Thursday's interaction between Price and Lee.Clips of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, sparking a public response from Price.“The renowned [Matt Lee] and I have had our fair share of sparring sessions, and I have the scars to prove it. Clearly, he’s no one’s dupe, and I’d never want to suggest otherwise. Nothing but respect for him, which I underscored in a call to him after the briefing,” Price said via Twitter.Psaki said the Biden administration respects and values the role of the press and will do everything they can to provide as many details as possible about US actions and assessments.

