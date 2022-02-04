https://sputniknews.com/20220204/wheres-the-russian-invasion-evidence-1092733154.html
Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?
Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon claiming Russians will stage a false flag in Ukraine, and Jeff Zucker resigning as CNN president.
Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon claiming Russians will stage a false flag in Ukraine, and Jeff Zukcer resigning as CNN president.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Eastern Ukrainians Being Killed, Evelyn Farkas, and Dehumanizing Eastern UkrainiansEnrique Tarrio - Former Proud Boys National Chairman | The Police State, The Portrayal of Proud Boys, and The United States ConstitutionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, children in Ukraine, and Americans training with neonazis in Ukraine. Mark spoke on President Biden's troop deployment to Romania, Poland, and Germany. Mark discussed the fragile status of the Ukrainian economy and America ignoring the Minsk Accords.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Enrique Tarrio about his imprisonment in Washington DC, the January 6th Capitol riot, and government tyranny. Enrique talked about his five months in a Washington DC jail, and the US Constitution. Enrique spoke about the events that led to January 6th, 2021, and how the Proud Boys were "set up" in Washington DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?
07:03 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 04.02.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon claiming Russians will stage a false flag in Ukraine, and Jeff Zucker resigning as CNN president.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Eastern Ukrainians Being Killed, Evelyn Farkas, and Dehumanizing Eastern Ukrainians
Enrique Tarrio - Former Proud Boys National Chairman | The Police State, The Portrayal of Proud Boys, and The United States Constitution
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, children in Ukraine, and Americans training with neonazis in Ukraine. Mark spoke on President Biden's troop deployment to Romania, Poland, and Germany. Mark discussed the fragile status of the Ukrainian economy and America ignoring the Minsk Accords.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Enrique Tarrio about his imprisonment in Washington DC, the January 6th Capitol riot, and government tyranny. Enrique talked about his five months in a Washington DC jail, and the US Constitution. Enrique spoke about the events that led to January 6th, 2021, and how the Proud Boys were "set up" in Washington DC.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com