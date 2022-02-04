https://sputniknews.com/20220204/wheres-the-russian-invasion-evidence-1092733154.html

Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?

Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon claiming Russians will stage a false flag in Ukraine... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T07:03+0000

2022-02-04T07:03+0000

2022-02-04T10:04+0000

us

the backstory

reset

lawyers

pill

washington d.c

proud boys

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092733129_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f43baca13071586b78c17eb8247c1a.jpg

Where's the "Russian Invasion" Evidence? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pentagon claiming Russians will stage a false flag in Ukraine, and Jeff Zukcer resigning as CNN president.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Eastern Ukrainians Being Killed, Evelyn Farkas, and Dehumanizing Eastern UkrainiansEnrique Tarrio - Former Proud Boys National Chairman | The Police State, The Portrayal of Proud Boys, and The United States ConstitutionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, children in Ukraine, and Americans training with neonazis in Ukraine. Mark spoke on President Biden's troop deployment to Romania, Poland, and Germany. Mark discussed the fragile status of the Ukrainian economy and America ignoring the Minsk Accords.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Enrique Tarrio about his imprisonment in Washington DC, the January 6th Capitol riot, and government tyranny. Enrique talked about his five months in a Washington DC jail, and the US Constitution. Enrique spoke about the events that led to January 6th, 2021, and how the Proud Boys were "set up" in Washington DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

washington d.c

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, reset, lawyers, pill, washington d.c, proud boys, ukraine, аудио, radio