US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range - Defense Minister

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military has already received weapons provided by the United States as part of the newest military aid package, Defense... 04.02.2022

In late December, President Joe Biden approved a $200 million security package for Ukraine, which includes lethal defensive assistance such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition. On Thursday, Reznikov announced that the seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid had arrived in Ukraine.The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.

