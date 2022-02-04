Registration was successful!
US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range - Defense Minister
US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range - Defense Minister
04.02.2022
In late December, President Joe Biden approved a $200 million security package for Ukraine, which includes lethal defensive assistance such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition. On Thursday, Reznikov announced that the seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid had arrived in Ukraine.The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.
20:04 GMT 04.02.2022
© REUTERS / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICEService members fire a salute during a ceremony in tribute to fallen defenders of Ukraine, including the soldiers killed during a battle with pro-Russian rebels for the Donetsk airport this day in 2015, at a memorial near the headquarters of the Defence Ministry in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2022.
Service members fire a salute during a ceremony in tribute to fallen defenders of Ukraine, including the soldiers killed during a battle with pro-Russian rebels for the Donetsk airport this day in 2015, at a memorial near the headquarters of the Defence Ministry in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© REUTERS / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military has already received weapons provided by the United States as part of the newest military aid package, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
In late December, President Joe Biden approved a $200 million security package for Ukraine, which includes lethal defensive assistance such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition. On Thursday, Reznikov announced that the seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid had arrived in Ukraine.
“USA-Boryspil-Military polygon. Weapons from our partners are already on the shooting range. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the next bird,” Reznikov tweeted.
The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.
Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.
