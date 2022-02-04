https://sputniknews.com/20220204/us-raid-in-syria-meta-stock-slides-freedom-convoy-and-migrants-in-mexico-1092731750.html
US Raid in Syria, Meta Stock Slides, Freedom Convoy and Migrants in Mexico
US Raid in Syria, Meta Stock Slides, Freedom Convoy and Migrants in Mexico
Daesh leader killed in Syria, Meta stock slides, the Freedom Convoy jams the capital of Ottawa, Canada, and migrants held in Mexico. 04.02.2022
US Raid in Syria, Meta Stock Slides, Freedom Convoy and Migrants in Mexico
ISIS leader killed in Syria, Meta stock slides, the Freedom Convoy jams the capital of Ottawa, Canada, and migrants held in Mexico.
Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins Michelle and John at the top of the show to talk about how the White House walked back rhetoric after repeating that Ukraine was in "imminent" danger of a Russia invasion. This follows Biden's comments about a "minor incursion."Juan Jose Gutierrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins John and Michelle to talk about the latest status of Joe Biden's immigration promises from the campaign trail. Biden promised to end a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Since Biden has been in office, numerous migrants have been held in a detention center in Mexico.Next, Nicholas Davies, independent journalist, researcher with Code Pink and author of "Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," calls in to discuss the latest killing of a Daesh leader in Syria. During the night, the United States launched a special forces raid outside of Idlib, Syria, killing the leader of Daesh, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Twelve other people were killed, including four women and six children.Adriana Garriga Lopez is an associate professor of anthropology at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, associate faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, anthropologist and multidisciplinary artist. She joins us for the last segment of the show to talk about gentrification overrunning the real estate market in Puerto Rico and the impact that a new tax haven law is having on the displacement of native Puerto Ricans and their cultural rights.
US Raid in Syria, Meta Stock Slides, Freedom Convoy and Migrants in Mexico
Daesh leader killed in Syria, Meta stock slides, the Freedom Convoy jams the capital of Ottawa, Canada, and migrants held in Mexico.
Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins Michelle and John at the top of the show to talk about how the White House walked back rhetoric after repeating that Ukraine was in “imminent” danger of a Russia invasion. This follows Biden’s comments about a “minor incursion.”
Juan Jose Gutierrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins John and Michelle to talk about the latest status of Joe Biden’s immigration promises from the campaign trail. Biden promised to end a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Since Biden has been in office, numerous migrants have been held in a detention center in Mexico.
Next, Nicholas Davies, independent journalist, researcher with Code Pink and author of "Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," calls in to discuss the latest killing of a Daesh leader in Syria. During the night, the United States launched a special forces raid outside of Idlib, Syria, killing the leader of Daesh, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Twelve other people were killed, including four women and six children.
Adriana Garriga Lopez is an associate professor of anthropology at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, associate faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, anthropologist and multidisciplinary artist. She joins us for the last segment of the show to talk about gentrification overrunning the real estate market in Puerto Rico and the impact that a new tax haven law is having on the displacement of native Puerto Ricans and their cultural rights.
Join us tomorrow for more breaking news and ‘Stories of the Weird.’
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com