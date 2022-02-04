https://sputniknews.com/20220204/us-kills-6-children-and-4-women-in-syria-attack-croatian-president-demands-agreement-with-russia-1092733532.html

US Kills 6 Children and 4 Women in Syria Attack; Croatian President Demands Agreement With Russia

US Kills 6 Children and 4 Women in Syria Attack; Croatian President Demands Agreement With Russia

A US special forces raid in Syria that was described as "successful" was found to have killed six children and four women. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T07:34+0000

2022-02-04T07:34+0000

2022-02-04T10:34+0000

ethiopia

eritrea

jen psaki

ukraine

syria

the critical hour

john durham

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092733471_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a9224700fb94f5bb8a28fb7294bee28b.png

US Kills 6 Children and 4 Women in Syria Attack; Croatian President Demands Agreement with Russia A US special forces raid in Syria that was described as "successful" was found to have killed six children and four women.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Syria. A US special forces raid in Syria that was described as "successful" was found to have killed six children and four women. The Washington Post reported that US personnel said the civilians were killed by a terrorist, but observers question the veracity of that claim.Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the EU. The Croatian president has slammed the US/UK approach to Russia's security issues and is demanding a diplomatic resolution to the stalemate. Also, we discuss how the latest escalation split the EU.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss McCarthyism. The White House spokesperson has attacked a GOP Congressman as a Russian propagandist for pushing for a quick diplomatic resolution to the NATO security crisis.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Pawn Takes Pawn: The Joe Rogan Brouhaha," joins us to discuss the John Durham investigation. Aaron Mate has penned a new piece in which he compares the claims made in the FBI's Horowitz report to the evidence reported from the John Durham investigation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the death of the Russian invasion into Ukraine narrative. The White House has announced that they will change their rhetoric regarding the Ukrainian crisis and no longer use the word "imminent" to describe the probability of a Russian military invasion.Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Cuba. Today marks the 60th anniversary of the Cuban embargo. We discuss the history of this political and economic US attack on the tiny island nation.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss the military-industrial complex. In another embarrassing moment for the F-35 program, the radar-absorbent skin of many of these planes is turning to rust after a few months at sea. Also, we are finding out that defense contractors have input into what the government deems classified and unavailable to the public.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The motives behind the US support of the TPLF in their attempt to overthrow the government of Ethiopia are unclear. We discuss some possible motives and the direction that the nation has currently taken.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

eritrea

ukraine

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

ethiopia, eritrea, jen psaki, ukraine, syria, the critical hour, john durham , аудио, radio