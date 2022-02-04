https://sputniknews.com/20220204/us-imposes-visa-restrictions-on-belarusian-nationals-under-khashoggi-ban---blinken-1092734724.html

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Belarusian Nationals Under 'Khashoggi Ban' - Blinken

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States imposed visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals for their alleged role in serious counter-dissident... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals under the 'Khashoggi Ban,' a tool the Administration announced last year to counter transnational repression," Blinken said on Thursday. "Today’s actions target multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity."The US Department of State has refused to disclose the names of Belarusian citizens targeted with the new visa sanctions."Under US law, visa records are confidential. We cannot provide details that may indicate the specific individuals included under this policy," a spokesperson for the Department of State told Sputnik late Thursday.Blinken said this action is the latest in the US administration's effort to respond to repression against journalists, activists, and dissidents. The secretary highlighted the controversy involving Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya during the summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays during the Tokyo Olympic Games in August 2021. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.The athlete refused to return home. Poland has since granted humanitarian visas to Timanovskaya and her husband.

