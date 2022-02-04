US Hacker Takes Out Internet in North Korea on His Own

An American hacker nicknamed P4x managed to switch off the internet in North Korea – without even leaving his house, Wired reported. According to P4x, he was himself hacked by North Korean spies about a year ago. Although he managed to prevent them from stealing anything valuable, he addressed the FBI for help. After the agency failed to help him, he decided to respond to the attack on his own. According to P4x, he found numerous vulnerabilities in North Korean systems that have allowed him to launch DoS attacks on the country's servers and routers.P4x believes his efforts will send a message to the North Korean government and also draw attention to what he describes as a lack of US government response to North Korean hackers targeting US individuals.
His actions, however, have impacted only a limited number of Internet users since just 1 percent of the population, mainly top government officials, have access to the web there.
“It felt like the right thing to do here. If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming... I want them to understand that if you come at us, it means some of your infrastructure is going down for a while," the hacker said, quoted by Wired.
