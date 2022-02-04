Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/us-hacker-takes-out-internet-in-north-korea-on-his-own-1092754161.html
US Hacker Takes Out Internet in North Korea on His Own
US Hacker Takes Out Internet in North Korea on His Own
His actions, however, have impacted only a limited number of Internet users since just 1 percent of the population, mainly top government officials, have... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T18:19+0000
2022-02-04T18:17+0000
north korea
us
hacker
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081836465_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b0b4459291d233e663695691cfd9b6.jpg
An American hacker nicknamed P4x managed to switch off the internet in North Korea – without even leaving his house, Wired reported. According to P4x, he was himself hacked by North Korean spies about a year ago. Although he managed to prevent them from stealing anything valuable, he addressed the FBI for help. After the agency failed to help him, he decided to respond to the attack on his own. According to P4x, he found numerous vulnerabilities in North Korean systems that have allowed him to launch DoS attacks on the country's servers and routers.P4x believes his efforts will send a message to the North Korean government and also draw attention to what he describes as a lack of US government response to North Korean hackers targeting US individuals.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081836465_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_714634c630628ab77f204102c9d4924e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, us, hacker, internet

US Hacker Takes Out Internet in North Korea on His Own

18:19 GMT 04.02.2022
CC0 / / Hooded hacker at keyboard with binary code in front
 Hooded hacker at keyboard with binary code in front - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
His actions, however, have impacted only a limited number of Internet users since just 1 percent of the population, mainly top government officials, have access to the web there.
An American hacker nicknamed P4x managed to switch off the internet in North Korea – without even leaving his house, Wired reported.
According to P4x, he was himself hacked by North Korean spies about a year ago. Although he managed to prevent them from stealing anything valuable, he addressed the FBI for help. After the agency failed to help him, he decided to respond to the attack on his own.
According to P4x, he found numerous vulnerabilities in North Korean systems that have allowed him to launch DoS attacks on the country's servers and routers.
“It felt like the right thing to do here. If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming... I want them to understand that if you come at us, it means some of your infrastructure is going down for a while," the hacker said, quoted by Wired.
P4x believes his efforts will send a message to the North Korean government and also draw attention to what he describes as a lack of US government response to North Korean hackers targeting US individuals.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese