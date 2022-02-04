https://sputniknews.com/20220204/uk-foreign-defense-chiefs-visit-to-moscow-planned-for-mid-february-russian-ambassador-says-1092738870.html

UK Foreign, Defense Chiefs' Visit to Moscow Planned for Mid-February, Russian Ambassador Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - Last week, the UK government said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked Wallace and Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the...

The visits of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to Moscow are planned for mid-February, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.The visits of Truss and Wallace will be separate and one will follow the other.Initially, Truss and Wallace were scheduled to visit Moscow earlier, but on 31 January Truss said that she has been infected with COVID-19 and would have to postpone her trip. The planned visits come amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West, with the latter claiming that Moscow is preparing an intervention into Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations, stressing that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone, while at the same time pointing out NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.Moscow has also been expressing concerns over Western military support for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and an increased number of Western military advisers in Donbass.

2022

