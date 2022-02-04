Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/top-italian-diplomat-warns-against-escalating-tensions-with-russia-1092762716.html
Top Italian Diplomat Warns Against Escalating Tensions With Russia
Top Italian Diplomat Warns Against Escalating Tensions With Russia
MOSCOW, February 5 (Sputnik) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned on Friday against escalating tensions with Russia while calling for a united... 04.02.2022
"Minister Di Maio... expressed his wish for a positive answer by Moscow on the allied availability to start a serious and concrete dialogue to solve the crisis, also highlighting that it is necessary to work to avoid an escalating spiral that would reduce the margins of the political and diplomatic initiative," a statement read.Di Maio spoke during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The two shared their commitment to continue along the path of dialogue with Russia, while keeping a united front that should act as a deterrent, the Italian foreign ministry said.Di Maio also spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. They discussed the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Italian diplomat said he was committed to keeping the dialogue with Russia open, in close coordination with NATO allies and EU partners.
italy, eu, russia

Top Italian Diplomat Warns Against Escalating Tensions With Russia

21:10 GMT 04.02.2022
Leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, meets the media in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019
Leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, meets the media in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
MOSCOW, February 5 (Sputnik) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned on Friday against escalating tensions with Russia while calling for a united European front on Ukraine.
"Minister Di Maio... expressed his wish for a positive answer by Moscow on the allied availability to start a serious and concrete dialogue to solve the crisis, also highlighting that it is necessary to work to avoid an escalating spiral that would reduce the margins of the political and diplomatic initiative," a statement read.
Di Maio spoke during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The two shared their commitment to continue along the path of dialogue with Russia, while keeping a united front that should act as a deterrent, the Italian foreign ministry said.
Di Maio also spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. They discussed the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Italian diplomat said he was committed to keeping the dialogue with Russia open, in close coordination with NATO allies and EU partners.
