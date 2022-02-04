Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/telegram-facing-fines-worth-63mln-in-two-german-lawsuits---reports-1092762573.html
Telegram Facing Fines Worth $63Mln in Two German Lawsuits - Reports
Telegram Facing Fines Worth $63Mln in Two German Lawsuits - Reports
BERLIN, (Sputnik) – The Telegram messenger is facing fines of 55 million euros ($63 million) in two lawsuits it is fighting in Germany, the Suddeutschen... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T20:17+0000
2022-02-04T20:17+0000
telegram
eu
germany
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106161/23/1061612316_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_36768f50b5be308ca5deb963d842aa96.jpg
Earlier this week, Germany launched two investigations against the messenger for alleged violations of national laws on social media.According to the outlet, the sum includes 50 million euros for the lack of sufficiently clear notifications about hatred and harassment and five million euros for the lack of an authorized communicator with courts on behalf of the messenger.Earlier in the day, the German government held first talks with the Telegram leadership. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described them as constructive and added that the parties will continue negotiations. However, according to the newspaper, the government does not see changes in Telegram’s stance on the matter.Berlin has threatened to harden policy against the messenger, including a complete ban of the app on the country’s territory.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106161/23/1061612316_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_075cb9c0dda0eb8278c5ec61b33573e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
telegram, eu, germany, news

Telegram Facing Fines Worth $63Mln in Two German Lawsuits - Reports

20:17 GMT 04.02.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the photo bankTelegram messenger. File photo
Telegram messenger. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BERLIN, (Sputnik) – The Telegram messenger is facing fines of 55 million euros ($63 million) in two lawsuits it is fighting in Germany, the Suddeutschen Zeitung newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Justice.
Earlier this week, Germany launched two investigations against the messenger for alleged violations of national laws on social media.
According to the outlet, the sum includes 50 million euros for the lack of sufficiently clear notifications about hatred and harassment and five million euros for the lack of an authorized communicator with courts on behalf of the messenger.
Earlier in the day, the German government held first talks with the Telegram leadership. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described them as constructive and added that the parties will continue negotiations. However, according to the newspaper, the government does not see changes in Telegram’s stance on the matter.
Berlin has threatened to harden policy against the messenger, including a complete ban of the app on the country’s territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese