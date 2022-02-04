https://sputniknews.com/20220204/russian-state-duma-bans-access-for-deutsche-welle-journalists--press-service-1092735099.html

Russian State Duma Bans Access for Deutsche Welle Journalists – Press Service

Russian State Duma Bans Access for Deutsche Welle Journalists – Press Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has ordered to ban the access for journalists of Germany's Deutsche Welle broadcaster... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T03:26+0000

2022-02-04T03:26+0000

2022-02-04T03:26+0000

deutsche welle

russian state duma

russia

rt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105911/84/1059118405_0:80:1025:656_1920x0_80_0_0_45c0f5c884b9955537cfa46c5b1bcdce.jpg

On Thursday, Moscow said that it was closing the Deutsche Welle’s bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.On Tuesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, saying that the broadcaster did not have the necessary permission. RT DE said it will appeal the decision in court. Moscow has described the ban as an infringement on freedom of speech.Earlier it was reported that proposals to resolve the fallout surrounding the RT DE ban had been submitted to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a trip to Moscow; however, a source later detailed that the effort was fruitless.

https://sputniknews.com/20220203/russia-shuts-down-deutsche-welle-broadcast-in-response-to-germanys-rt-de-ban-1092719811.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

deutsche welle, russian state duma, russia, rt