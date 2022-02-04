https://sputniknews.com/20220204/russia-china-issue-joint-statement-on-opposition-to-nato-expansion-slam-blocs-cold-war-approach-1092743120.html

Russia, China Oppose NATO Expansion, Alliance's 'Cold War' Approach

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and observe the opening ceremony of the 2022... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and China are opposed to NATO's further expansion, and to the Western alliance's 'Cold War approach' to international affairs, the two countries said in a joint statement issued Friday."Today, the world is undergoing massive changes. Humanity is entering a new era of rapid development and large-scale transformations. Such processes and phenomena as multipolarity, economic globalization, the informatization of society, cultural diversity, the transformation of the system of global governance and the world order are developing, the interconnectedness and interdependence of states is increasing, a trend is being formed to redistribute the balance of world power. There is a growing demand from the world community for leadership in the interests of peaceful and sustainable development," the statement said.

