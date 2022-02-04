https://sputniknews.com/20220204/russia-china-alignment-caused-not-only-by-us-policy-but-also-economic-interests---expert-1092758284.html

Russia-China Alignment Caused Not Only by US Policy, But Also Economic Interests, Analyst Says

Russia-China Alignment Caused Not Only by US Policy, But Also Economic Interests, Analyst Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A recently published joint statement of Russia and China demonstrates a remarkable unity of interests between the two countries, brought... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T14:46+0000

2022-02-04T14:46+0000

2022-02-04T16:48+0000

russia

ukraine

china

us

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092758259_0:0:2693:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc5db73990d88b02ed6f7d3098a52b1.jpg

Earlier in the day, Russia and China issued a joint statement following talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing."The joint statement is quite a remarkable document. It shows tremendous commonality of purpose between China and Russia in terms of their visions for a post-pandemic world order. In addition, the statement does indicate Beijing’s support for Moscow on some specific issues. For instance, it explicitly opposes NATO’s enlargement, supports Russian proposals for security guarantees in Europe and opposes deployment of US ground-based missiles in Asia-Pacific and Europe," Manoj Kewalramani, the chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies Program at the Takshashila Institution, told Sputnik on Friday.The expert added as a caveat that common purposes do not necessarily translate into shared approaches and policies, noting that Moscow and Beijing also have different interests in the Indo-Pacific and Europe.Various US policies, including the creation of the AUKUS defense partnership, have played their part, but other factors have prompted this development as well, the expert said.Tensions between Russia and the United States have escalated over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.On Monday, the UN Security Council voted to proceed with a public meeting on Ukraine, with Russia and China opposing the move. Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said that China does not agree that Russia's deployment of troops near the Ukrainian border undermines international security and called NATO's expansion "a problem difficult to circumvent."In December, Moscow published its proposals for the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, china, us, opinion