Rudy’s Masquerade

The unmasking of the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on the hit reality singing competition "The Masked Singer" prompted... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

According to reports, at the taping of the first episode of season seven of The Mask Singer, Giuliani was revealed to be a contestant. The former New York City mayor has become a polarizing figure due to his close proximity to former US President Donald Trump. Following Trump’s loss in the 2020 US presidential election, Giuliani, as a lawyer, represented Trump in numerous failed lawsuits that attempted to overturn the results of the election.Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke eventually came back to the set but left the other two judges, Jenna McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, to banter with the former politician.It is unknown what song Giuliani chose to sing. The episode is set to air later next month.The game show features celebrities in elaborate costumes who sing in front of a panel of judges. Fans in attendance and the judges vote on their favorite masked singer, with the least popular having to reveal their identity at the end of the episode.Giuliani’s reveal during the taping of the first episode suggests that judges and fans did not enjoy his singing, even before they knew who was behind the mask.The show originated in South Korea and has since become a massive hit in the United States. The show has routinely been one of the most-watched non-sporting events across its six seasons.

