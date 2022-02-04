Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/rotterdam-mayor-no-decision-yet-on-dismantling-historical-bridge-to-make-way-for-bezos-yacht-1092750333.html
Rotterdam Mayor: No Decision Yet on Dismantling Historical Bridge to Make Way for Bezos' Yacht
Rotterdam Mayor: No Decision Yet on Dismantling Historical Bridge to Make Way for Bezos' Yacht
PARIS (Sputnik) - The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said the city authorities have not yet made a decision on temporarily dismantling the De Hef bridge... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T12:46+0000
2022-02-04T12:44+0000
rotterdam
bridge
jeff bezos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750779_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_647f411dad4071e0cd250ad0d6d031b1.jpg
On Thursday, media reported that the Rotterdam authorities had agreed to temporarily dismantle the bridge for Bezos."The economical, especially the maritime, image of our region, and the technical - can we really [do it] without damaging it? We would also like to know whether the buyer will indeed reimburse the costs," Aboutaleb told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, adding "Let everyone wait and see what we decide."The Koningshavenbrug bridge, better known as De Hef, was built in 1927. The Rotterdam authorities restored the bridge in 2017 and promised never to dismantle it again.
rotterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750779_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c59b3c3ccfffe780f0c1a2680ddf2f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rotterdam, bridge, jeff bezos

Rotterdam Mayor: No Decision Yet on Dismantling Historical Bridge to Make Way for Bezos' Yacht

12:46 GMT 04.02.2022
© PAUL ELLISUS CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos attends an Action on Forests and Land Use session, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021.
US CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos attends an Action on Forests and Land Use session, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© PAUL ELLIS
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said the city authorities have not yet made a decision on temporarily dismantling the De Hef bridge for the $493 million yacht of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be able to pass under it, as no formal request has been made.
On Thursday, media reported that the Rotterdam authorities had agreed to temporarily dismantle the bridge for Bezos.
"The economical, especially the maritime, image of our region, and the technical - can we really [do it] without damaging it? We would also like to know whether the buyer will indeed reimburse the costs," Aboutaleb told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, adding "Let everyone wait and see what we decide."
The Koningshavenbrug bridge, better known as De Hef, was built in 1927. The Rotterdam authorities restored the bridge in 2017 and promised never to dismantle it again.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese