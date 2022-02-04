Registration was successful!
Rich No More? Zuckerberg Drops Out of Forbes' Top 10 Wealthiest People List
Rich No More? Zuckerberg Drops Out of Forbes' Top 10 Wealthiest People List
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dropped out of the world's top 10 richest people, tumbling to 12th on Forbes' billionaire list after Thursday's fiasco on Wall Street.It's a huge blow for Zuckerberg, who was in the top three as recently as November 2021. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are the top three. Bloomberg has called it one of "the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever" after Meta fell short of its profit expectations. Zuckerberg lost as much as $31 billion and Facebook had its very first stagnation in history. Currently, the wealth of the big tech CEO is estimated to be $87.4 billion.Meta only earned $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, on its revenue of $33.67 billion in the last three months of 2021, while analysts predicted earnings of $3.85 per share from $33.36 billion revenue. In the last three months of 2021, Facebook lost around 500,000 daily users, with Meta also displaying rather modest growth across other platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Zuckerberg himself acknowledged that Facebook has to deal with something it never faced before: a strong rival like TikTok, that, according to his own words, "is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate."Additionally, Facebook is just several months into an ambitious rebranding to the "metaverse" – an augmented virtual reality world.
meta, mark zuckerberg, facebook, billionaires

Rich No More? Zuckerberg Drops Out of Forbes' Top 10 Wealthiest People List

14:18 GMT 04.02.2022
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Daria Bedenko
Thursday was a grim day for Meta's stocks; the shares of Facebook's parent company plunged more than 20 percent on Wall Street over investors' disappointment in the firm's recent earnings.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dropped out of the world's top 10 richest people, tumbling to 12th on Forbes' billionaire list after Thursday's fiasco on Wall Street.
It's a huge blow for Zuckerberg, who was in the top three as recently as November 2021. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are the top three.
Bloomberg has called it one of "the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever" after Meta fell short of its profit expectations. Zuckerberg lost as much as $31 billion and Facebook had its very first stagnation in history. Currently, the wealth of the big tech CEO is estimated to be $87.4 billion.
Meta only earned $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, on its revenue of $33.67 billion in the last three months of 2021, while analysts predicted earnings of $3.85 per share from $33.36 billion revenue.
In the last three months of 2021, Facebook lost around 500,000 daily users, with Meta also displaying rather modest growth across other platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Zuckerberg himself acknowledged that Facebook has to deal with something it never faced before: a strong rival like TikTok, that, according to his own words, "is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate."
Additionally, Facebook is just several months into an ambitious rebranding to the "metaverse" – an augmented virtual reality world.
