'Rafael Has Made Me Uncomfortable': Barca Official Resigns Over Tweet Slamming Tennis Champ Nadal

Rafael Nadal may have written his name into the history books by becoming the first man in tennis to claim 21 Grand Slam titles, but not everyone is happy with... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

Senior FC Barcelona official Alfons Godall has stepped down from his position at the football club after his controversial remarks slamming Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal whipped up a storm in the Spanish media."The tweet with my opinion about a famous person and his profile can harm the Barca Foundation due to pressure from some companies and the media," Godall said in his resignation letter. On Sunday, Nadal surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam count to become the most successful men's tennis player ever. While the world was in awe of the former world no.1's Melbourne heroics, Godall launched an all-out assault on him, dubbing him the "enemy of the state" before revealing that Nadal's success has bothered him for many years.Godall also referred to Nadal as "Navidad," which means "Christmas" in Spanish."I have him in the same group as La Roja [Spanish national football team's nickname], Real Madrid, (Fernando) Alonso, and everything that represents the enemy state," he continued.Godall put Nadal, Alonso, the Spanish football team, and Real Madrid in the same bracket – a reference to Catalonia's failed bid to declare independence from Spain in 2017.Catalonia's efforts to secede from Spain were opposed by all of the aforementioned entities.On the other hand, Nadal is also a well-known supporter of Real Madrid, Barcelona's arch-rival in the La Liga. Godall was vice-president of the Barcelona Foundation before his resignation.

