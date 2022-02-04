Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/presidents-putin-xi-meet-in-beijing-ahead-of-2022-winter-olympics-opening-ceremony-1092735860.html
Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
The 2022 Olympic Games are set to begin in Beijing on 4 February and last until 20 February. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T08:17+0000
2022-02-04T08:17+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
world
vladimir putin
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092741310_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d84b2fdb2371fa6ee4177940620ec782.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding a bilateral meeting in Beijing.Later the leaders will take part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.Beijing will host the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.The upcoming Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
2022-02-04T08:17+0000
true
PT4M55S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092741310_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a28e29c0b81a3958a93de9e4c74c3509.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, vladimir putin, xi jinping, видео

Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

08:17 GMT 04.02.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The 2022 Olympic Games are set to begin in Beijing on 4 February and last until 20 February.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding a bilateral meeting in Beijing.
Later the leaders will take part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.
Beijing will host the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
The upcoming Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese