Presidents Putin, Xi Meet in Beijing Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are holding a bilateral meeting in Beijing.Later the leaders will take part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.Beijing will host the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.The upcoming Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
