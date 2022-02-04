Registration was successful!
Porn Scandal: India's Apex Court Grants Protection From Arrest to Actress Sherlyn Chopra
Porn Scandal: India's Apex Court Grants Protection From Arrest to Actress Sherlyn Chopra
Known for her erotic performances in Hindi movies, Indian actress Sherlyn Chopra's name cropped up after she and Poonam Pandey were accused by Mumbai Police in... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted actress Sherlyn Chopra protection from arrest in the porn film racket case.In the police complaint filed against Sherlyn and Poonam Pandey, the actresses have been named as accused, amid allegations that their websites were broadcasting indecent videos that were lascivious, lustful, sexually offensive, and openly available throughout the Internet. To evade arrest, Sherlyn had filed an anticipatory bail application, which was rejected by the Bombay High Court in November last year. Sherlyn's advocate Sunil Fernandes made an appeal to the Supreme Court, which has now granted her protection, while ordering the Mumbai Police that no coercive action shall be taken against her. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to the other accused actress, Poonam Pandey, and the main suspect Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. In February 2021, nine people, including artists, casting agents, and cameramen, were arrested for allegedly luring aspiring actors into making pornographic content for the HotShots and Bollyfame adult apps.On 19 July 2021, the Mumbai Police arrested Rai Kundra after being named as a “key conspirator” in the porn scandal and for allegedly distributing pornographic videos on the app.Several other actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and others were also summoned in the case.
india, porn, porn star, porn site, pornography, scandal, celebrity scandal, controversy

Porn Scandal: India's Apex Court Grants Protection From Arrest to Actress Sherlyn Chopra

13:29 GMT 04.02.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
Known for her erotic performances in Hindi movies, Indian actress Sherlyn Chopra's name cropped up after she and Poonam Pandey were accused by Mumbai Police in the porn scandal case which broke last year and led to the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra for allegedly distributing adult videos on different sites.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted actress Sherlyn Chopra protection from arrest in the porn film racket case.
In the police complaint filed against Sherlyn and Poonam Pandey, the actresses have been named as accused, amid allegations that their websites were broadcasting indecent videos that were lascivious, lustful, sexually offensive, and openly available throughout the Internet.
To evade arrest, Sherlyn had filed an anticipatory bail application, which was rejected by the Bombay High Court in November last year.
Sherlyn's advocate Sunil Fernandes made an appeal to the Supreme Court, which has now granted her protection, while ordering the Mumbai Police that no coercive action shall be taken against her.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to the other accused actress, Poonam Pandey, and the main suspect Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.
In February 2021, nine people, including artists, casting agents, and cameramen, were arrested for allegedly luring aspiring actors into making pornographic content for the HotShots and Bollyfame adult apps.
On 19 July 2021, the Mumbai Police arrested Rai Kundra after being named as a “key conspirator” in the porn scandal and for allegedly distributing pornographic videos on the app.
Several other actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and others were also summoned in the case.
