https://sputniknews.com/20220204/photos-ukrainian-troops-spotted-drilling-for-urban-combat-in-abandoned-pripyat-near-chernobyl-1092763585.html

Photos: Ukrainian Troops Spotted Drilling for Urban Combat in Abandoned Pripyat, Near Chernobyl

Photos: Ukrainian Troops Spotted Drilling for Urban Combat in Abandoned Pripyat, Near Chernobyl

It may be barred to the public, and one of the most radioactive places on the planet, but Ukrainian troops are staging drills in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T21:54+0000

2022-02-04T21:54+0000

2022-02-04T21:54+0000

ukraine

pripyat

chernobyl

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092763358_0:340:3035:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_08f0b37a98c272fe379cb3567095879c.jpg

Ukrainian troops practiced urban combat and other tactics in the northern city of Pripyat on Friday, according to AFP. Due to many unique characteristics of the area, it offered a unique training opportunity. However, it’s also very dangerous, as the city lies within the fallout zone irradiated by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, when a nearby nuclear power plant experienced a partial meltdown during a safety test."As there are no civilians around here we can conduct exercises with real ammunition in a situation as close to actual urban warfare as possible," one Ukrainian soldier told AFP. According to the agency, the troops practiced clearing buildings of enemy troops, targeted mortar fire and engaging snipers in urban conditions. Emergency service workers also practiced evacuations and firefighting.Photos of the drills show troops in snow gear maneuvering down streets and through wooded areas, and the erection of “hedgehog” tank traps and concertina wire.Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who was accompanied by journalists to the Exclusion Zone, downplayed the threat posed by Russian soldiers, but described the Exclusion Zone as a major obstacle, with radiation forming just one peril.Civilians generally aren’t allowed in the exclusion zone, where some of the worst radiation spewed by the fire inside of Chernobyl Reactor No. 4 fell and irradiated the soil. The area covers some 1,000 square kilometers and abuts the Belarusian border.A New Safe Containment Shelter has also been erected over the collapsed fourth reactor to halt further radioactive leaking - a task it’s expected to perform for the next century.Kiev deployed several thousand troops to the area beginning in November, when the West began raising fears of alleged Russian invasion plans after Russian troops were deployed near the Ukrainian border. If an attack were to come from Belarus, the Exclusion Zone offers one of the quickest ways to the capital of Kiev.Moscow has denied plans for an invasion, and troops deployed to Belarus are scheduled for combined drills later this month. Indeed, Kiev has also sought to play down Western fears, saying the Russian forces near the border aren’t numerous enough to constitute an invasion force, and that such deployments are both legal and typical.So far, the alliance has refused to write off the possibility of admitting Ukraine, but has made some concessions about stationing offensive weapons in Ukraine or certain other weapons in nearby states. However, the US has demanded Russia pull its troops back from near the Ukrainian border, putting the entire blame for the crisis on Russia’s shoulders.

ukraine

pripyat

chernobyl

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

ukraine, pripyat, chernobyl, drills