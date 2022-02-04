Registration was successful!
Minneapolis Police Department Releases Body Camera Footage of Recent Shooting Incident
us, police, shooting

Minneapolis Police Department Releases Body Camera Footage of Recent Shooting Incident

20:08 GMT 04.02.2022
© Evelyn HocksteinA U.S. Capitol police officer's badge shows a black stripe in honor of deceased colleagues as he guards the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
A U.S. Capitol police officer's badge shows a black stripe in honor of deceased colleagues as he guards the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© Evelyn Hockstein
WASHINGTON, February 4 (Sputnik) - The Minneapolis Police Department on Friday released body camera footage showing officers shoot and kill 22-year old black man Amir Locke while executing a warrant at an apartment.
The body camera footage shows a Minneapolis Police SWAT team gaining and announcing entry into an apartment where Locke was laying on a couch before purportedly pointing a handgun in the officers’ direction. An officer in response returned fire, hitting and ultimately killing Locke.
"On February 2, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, the Minneapolis Police SWAT team, in Minneapolis Police Department uniforms, marked external ballistic vests, and tactical gear executed a warrant for the Saint Paul Police Department Homicide unit," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a public information report. "Approximately nine seconds into the entry, officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun pointed in the direction of the officers. An officer fired his duty weapon and the adult male suspect was struck."
The police officers immediately provided Locke with first aid while he awaited transport to a local hospital, where he later died, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, the department added.
