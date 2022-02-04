https://sputniknews.com/20220204/luhansk-says-preparation-of-kievs-forces-for-offensive-in-donbass-enters-final-stage-1092744371.html

Luhansk Says Preparation of Kiev's Forces for Offensive in Donbass Enters Final Stage

Luhansk Says Preparation of Kiev's Forces for Offensive in Donbass Enters Final Stage

LUHANSK (Sputnik) - Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in easter Ukraine, said that the preparation of... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T10:11+0000

2022-02-04T10:11+0000

2022-02-04T10:13+0000

ukraine

donbass

luhansk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101835/98/1018359890_0:0:3777:2126_1920x0_80_0_0_40c59fd12c19dda41609337f835976e7.jpg

"The preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the offensive in Donbass has entered the final phase," Filiponenko told reporters.Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny plans to visit Donbass to assess the readiness of units of the Ukrainian armed forces for an offensive, Filiponenko said."Through the undercover intelligence of the people's militia, it became known that a commission of the Ukrainian General Staff headed by Commander-in-Chief Gen. Zaluzhny will arrive at the location of the Sever operational-tactical group in the near future," Filiponenko told reporters.He specified that the commission was arriving to assess the combat readiness of the units for the offensive.The spokesman also said that UK, US and Estonian media have been preparing staged videos in Donbass about the alleged aggression of Russia."Our intelligence notes the presence of media representatives from Estonia, the United States and the United Kingdom in the rear areas of the 95th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Filiponenko told reporters.He clarified that the commander of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to LPR People's Militia, had received instructions to ensure the safety and work of film crews, "which should demonstrate to the Western community aggression from Russia and the people's republics."

https://sputniknews.com/20220204/lavrov-us-statement-russia-allegedly-preparing-video-provocation-to-attack-ukraine-is-nonsense-1092742438.html

ukraine

luhansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, donbass, luhansk, russia