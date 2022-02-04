Registration was successful!
Luhansk Says Preparation of Kiev's Forces for Offensive in Donbass Enters Final Stage
Luhansk Says Preparation of Kiev's Forces for Offensive in Donbass Enters Final Stage
LUHANSK (Sputnik) - Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in easter Ukraine, said that the preparation of... 04.02.2022
"The preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the offensive in Donbass has entered the final phase," Filiponenko told reporters.Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny plans to visit Donbass to assess the readiness of units of the Ukrainian armed forces for an offensive, Filiponenko said."Through the undercover intelligence of the people's militia, it became known that a commission of the Ukrainian General Staff headed by Commander-in-Chief Gen. Zaluzhny will arrive at the location of the Sever operational-tactical group in the near future," Filiponenko told reporters.He specified that the commission was arriving to assess the combat readiness of the units for the offensive.The spokesman also said that UK, US and Estonian media have been preparing staged videos in Donbass about the alleged aggression of Russia."Our intelligence notes the presence of media representatives from Estonia, the United States and the United Kingdom in the rear areas of the 95th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Filiponenko told reporters.He clarified that the commander of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to LPR People's Militia, had received instructions to ensure the safety and work of film crews, "which should demonstrate to the Western community aggression from Russia and the people's republics."
ukraine, donbass, luhansk, russia

Luhansk Says Preparation of Kiev's Forces for Offensive in Donbass Enters Final Stage

10:11 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 04.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Mstyslav ChernovIn this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015 photo members of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic sit on top a tank at the check-point north of Luhansk, Eastern Ukraine
LUHANSK (Sputnik) - Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in easter Ukraine, said that the preparation of Kiev's security forces for an offensive in Donbass has entered its final stage.
"The preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the offensive in Donbass has entered the final phase," Filiponenko told reporters.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny plans to visit Donbass to assess the readiness of units of the Ukrainian armed forces for an offensive, Filiponenko said.
"Through the undercover intelligence of the people's militia, it became known that a commission of the Ukrainian General Staff headed by Commander-in-Chief Gen. Zaluzhny will arrive at the location of the Sever operational-tactical group in the near future," Filiponenko told reporters.
He specified that the commission was arriving to assess the combat readiness of the units for the offensive.
Escalation on the contact line in Donbass, 6 March 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Lavrov: US Statement Russia Allegedly Preparing Video Provocation to 'Attack' Ukraine is Nonsense
09:06 GMT
The spokesman also said that UK, US and Estonian media have been preparing staged videos in Donbass about the alleged aggression of Russia.

"Our intelligence notes the presence of media representatives from Estonia, the United States and the United Kingdom in the rear areas of the 95th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Filiponenko told reporters.

He clarified that the commander of the 95th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to LPR People's Militia, had received instructions to ensure the safety and work of film crews, "which should demonstrate to the Western community aggression from Russia and the people's republics."
