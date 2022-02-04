Sputnik is live outside the National Stadium in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony kicks off.In keeping with tradition, the show will reflect the culture of the hosting country. The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be taking place with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. As is always the case, the details of the opening ceremony are kept secret until the last moment. It is known that the ceremony will last about 1 hour and 40 minutes. About 3,000 people will be involved in the opening ceremony, 95 percent of them will be teenagers. The event is being directed by the famous Chinese film director, actor, producer and screenwriter Zhang Yimou, who has been nominated for an Oscar three times.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live Outside Beijing Stadium as Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Begins
Live Outside Beijing Stadium as Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Begins
The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from 4-20 February. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from 4-13 March. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.
Sputnik is live outside the National Stadium in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony kicks off.
In keeping with tradition, the show will reflect the culture of the hosting country. The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be taking place with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
As is always the case, the details of the opening ceremony are kept secret until the last moment. It is known that the ceremony will last about 1 hour and 40 minutes. About 3,000 people will be involved in the opening ceremony, 95 percent of them will be teenagers. The event is being directed by the famous Chinese film director, actor, producer and screenwriter Zhang Yimou, who has been nominated for an Oscar three times.