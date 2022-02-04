Registration was successful!
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Lavrov: US Statement Russia Allegedly Preparing Video Provocation to 'Attack' Ukraine is Nonsense
During a press briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price claimed that Russia was plotting "to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian... 04.02.2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has commented on US claims about Russia allegedly preparing a video provocation to attack Ukraine, describing them as "nonsense".This comes after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing on Thursday that Washington has obtained intelligence data showing that Russia was "planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces as a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine". “One possible option the Russians are considering, and which we made public today, involves the production of a propaganda video, a video with graphic scenes of false explosions, depicting corpses, crisis actors pretending to be mourners, and images of destroyed locations or military equipment - entirely fabricated by Russian intelligence," Price told reporters. Although he was pressed by Associated Press reporter Matt Lee to provide evidence for his claims, Price failed to do so and said he was sorry that Lee was "doubting the information that is in possession of the US government".Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West has been persistently promoting a myth about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, which goes against common sense and does not reflect the real situation.Tensions between Russia, NATO and the US over Ukraine have been on the rise since late 2021, when the West started speculating about Moscow's plans to "invade" Ukraine, something Russia has vehemently denied. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that Russia has the right to move its army wherever it wants within its borders and this should not be a matter of concern for anyone. Moscow also stressed that NATO's increased military activity close to Russian borders has been posing a threat to its national security.
09:06 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 04.02.2022)
During a press briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price claimed that Russia was plotting "to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military...as a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine".
