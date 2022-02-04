https://sputniknews.com/20220204/johnson-scholz-agree-dialogue-with-russia-necessary-amid-ukraine-crisis-1092756982.html

Johnson, Scholz Agree Dialogue With Russia Necessary Amid Ukraine Crisis

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday... 04.02.2022

"The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.In addition, Johnson and Scholz said that it is necessary to send a "clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.""They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesperson added.The West has been speculating on Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denies as groundless and absurd. Commenting on US claims that Russia has been building up its military forces - up to 100,000 soldiers - close to Ukraine's border, Moscow said that it was not clear where Washington had taken these figures from and added that Russia has the right to move its troops anywhere it likes, within its borders. Moscow also stressed that NATO's military activity close to Russian borders threatens the country's security.

