Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/johnson-scholz-agree-dialogue-with-russia-necessary-amid-ukraine-crisis-1092756982.html
Johnson, Scholz Agree Dialogue With Russia Necessary Amid Ukraine Crisis
Johnson, Scholz Agree Dialogue With Russia Necessary Amid Ukraine Crisis
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T16:01+0000
2022-02-04T16:00+0000
boris johnson
olaf scholz
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092123779_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6c85f567dc8d6c82f26668969a59b1.jpg
"The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.In addition, Johnson and Scholz said that it is necessary to send a "clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.""They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesperson added.The West has been speculating on Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denies as groundless and absurd. Commenting on US claims that Russia has been building up its military forces - up to 100,000 soldiers - close to Ukraine's border, Moscow said that it was not clear where Washington had taken these figures from and added that Russia has the right to move its troops anywhere it likes, within its borders. Moscow also stressed that NATO's military activity close to Russian borders threatens the country's security.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092123779_331:0:3060:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9ef46be2ab99a613dbf31bb338d2dbc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, olaf scholz, ukraine, russia

Johnson, Scholz Agree Dialogue With Russia Necessary Amid Ukraine Crisis

16:01 GMT 04.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andriy DubchakUkrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021.
Ukrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andriy Dubchak
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday and agreed that dialogue with Russia is necessary, Downing Street said.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
In addition, Johnson and Scholz said that it is necessary to send a "clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine."
"They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the spokesperson added.
The West has been speculating on Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, a claim Moscow strongly denies as groundless and absurd. Commenting on US claims that Russia has been building up its military forces - up to 100,000 soldiers - close to Ukraine's border, Moscow said that it was not clear where Washington had taken these figures from and added that Russia has the right to move its troops anywhere it likes, within its borders. Moscow also stressed that NATO's military activity close to Russian borders threatens the country's security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese