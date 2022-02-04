Registration was successful!
Instant Karma: Why You Shouldn't Tease Caged Wild Animals
Instant Karma: Why You Shouldn't Tease Caged Wild Animals
2021 wasn't a good one for wild cats; India reported one of the highest annual deaths of tigers, leopards, and other wild animals following encounters with...
A 31-second video tweeted by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shows a person from southern India poking a caged leopard with a stick as the beat grows increasingly agitated. The leopard suddenly grabs the stick and attacks the man, who only just manages to pull his arm away before the cat gets hold of it through the bars. Close call.
Instant Karma: Why You Shouldn't Tease Caged Wild Animals

16:12 GMT 04.02.2022
2021 wasn't a good one for wild cats; India reported one of the highest annual deaths of tigers, leopards, and other wild animals following encounters with humans.
A 31-second video tweeted by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shows a person from southern India poking a caged leopard with a stick as the beat grows increasingly agitated.
The leopard suddenly grabs the stick and attacks the man, who only just manages to pull his arm away before the cat gets hold of it through the bars. Close call.
