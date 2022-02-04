Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/hungary-reportedly-blocks-ukraines-accession-to-nato-cyber-centre-1092758992.html
Hungary Reportedly Blocks Ukraine's Accession to NATO Cyber Centre
Hungary Reportedly Blocks Ukraine's Accession to NATO Cyber Centre
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary blocked Ukraine's accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Ukrainian news website European... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T17:34+0000
2022-02-04T17:35+0000
nato
hungary
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092193700_66:0:3707:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bff7716b0c9ccaa2e046bb2f54e2a3b8.jpg
Ukraine submitted an application to join the CCDCOE in August 2021.On Thursday, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that one of the European countries blocked Ukraine's participation in the work of the CCDCOE, without specifying the country that blocked the accession.According to European Pravda, the procedure for approving the Ukrainian application began in October. Had it been approved, Ukraine would have become a member of the centre as early as January 1, 2022.CCDCOE was established back in 2008 and months later received full NATO accreditation and the status of an International Military Organisation.Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary arose due to the Ukrainian law on education, which entered into force in 2017, significantly reducing the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities, including Hungarian.
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092193700_521:0:3252:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697e6bf095eb32e81ef251b5906facf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, hungary, ukraine

Hungary Reportedly Blocks Ukraine's Accession to NATO Cyber Centre

17:34 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 17:35 GMT 04.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFlags of member nations flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014.
Flags of member nations flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary blocked Ukraine's accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Ukrainian news website European Pravda reported on Friday, citing a source.
Ukraine submitted an application to join the CCDCOE in August 2021.
On Thursday, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that one of the European countries blocked Ukraine's participation in the work of the CCDCOE, without specifying the country that blocked the accession.
According to European Pravda, the procedure for approving the Ukrainian application began in October. Had it been approved, Ukraine would have become a member of the centre as early as January 1, 2022.
CCDCOE was established back in 2008 and months later received full NATO accreditation and the status of an International Military Organisation.
Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary arose due to the Ukrainian law on education, which entered into force in 2017, significantly reducing the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities, including Hungarian.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese