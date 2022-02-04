https://sputniknews.com/20220204/hungary-reportedly-blocks-ukraines-accession-to-nato-cyber-centre-1092758992.html

Hungary Reportedly Blocks Ukraine's Accession to NATO Cyber Centre

Hungary Reportedly Blocks Ukraine's Accession to NATO Cyber Centre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary blocked Ukraine's accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Ukrainian news website European... 04.02.2022

Ukraine submitted an application to join the CCDCOE in August 2021.On Thursday, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that one of the European countries blocked Ukraine's participation in the work of the CCDCOE, without specifying the country that blocked the accession.According to European Pravda, the procedure for approving the Ukrainian application began in October. Had it been approved, Ukraine would have become a member of the centre as early as January 1, 2022.CCDCOE was established back in 2008 and months later received full NATO accreditation and the status of an International Military Organisation.Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary arose due to the Ukrainian law on education, which entered into force in 2017, significantly reducing the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities, including Hungarian.

