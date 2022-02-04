Registration was successful!
Dog's Name 'Offensive to Americans', Sows Discord in Family
Dog's Name 'Offensive to Americans', Sows Discord in Family
As one social media user jokingly remarked, the word in question is deemed so "offensive" in the United States that it is featured in the names of a sports
Even though the use of the word "Yankee" in the United States is rather widespread, to put it mildly, it seems that at least some Americans consider it an offensive slur, if a certain viral post on Reddit is to be believed.As the post's author, user "throwawaydogname0", explained, they have several dogs, one of which is an American Akita named Yankee.One day, the pet owner's sister came to visit them with her American boyfriend who apparently got quite upset when he learned the dog's name – upset enough for him and his girlfriend to show up the next day at the pet owner's door to press the issue.While the pet owner did not relent and refused to change the dog's name, they called upon Reddit's audience to clarify whether the word "Yankee" is indeed offensive."Yea. It's definitely a slur. That's why we have the entire New York Yankees baseball team," one of the most-upvoted replies said. "And, Yankee Candle, and Yankee Doodle."
As one social media user jokingly remarked, the word in question is deemed so “offensive” in the United States that it is featured in the names of a sports team, a company and a song.
Even though the use of the word “Yankee” in the United States is rather widespread, to put it mildly, it seems that at least some Americans consider it an offensive slur, if a certain viral post on Reddit is to be believed.
As the post’s author, user “throwawaydogname0”, explained, they have several dogs, one of which is an American Akita named Yankee.
One day, the pet owner’s sister came to visit them with her American boyfriend who apparently got quite upset when he learned the dog’s name – upset enough for him and his girlfriend to show up the next day at the pet owner’s door to press the issue.
“During this discussion he told me it was essentially a slur used against Americans, and asked if I would ever name a dog the n-word,” the post’s author explained. “I just kind of laughed and told him he was off his nut. It’s not that serious. You cant equate the word Yankee to something like the n-word.”
While the pet owner did not relent and refused to change the dog’s name, they called upon Reddit’s audience to clarify whether the word “Yankee” is indeed offensive.
“Yea. It’s definitely a slur. That’s why we have the entire New York Yankees baseball team,” one of the most-upvoted replies said. “And, Yankee Candle, and Yankee Doodle.”
