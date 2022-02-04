https://sputniknews.com/20220204/dogs-name-offensive-to-americans-sows-discord-in-family-1092746997.html

Dog's Name 'Offensive to Americans', Sows Discord in Family

Dog's Name 'Offensive to Americans', Sows Discord in Family

As one social media user jokingly remarked, the word in question is deemed so “offensive” in the United States that it is featured in the names of a sports... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-04T11:39+0000

2022-02-04T11:39+0000

2022-02-04T11:39+0000

viral

dog

name

offensive

social media

reaction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092748029_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_207c21058731db55eee847d2d4daf4a3.jpg

Even though the use of the word “Yankee” in the United States is rather widespread, to put it mildly, it seems that at least some Americans consider it an offensive slur, if a certain viral post on Reddit is to be believed.As the post’s author, user “throwawaydogname0”, explained, they have several dogs, one of which is an American Akita named Yankee.One day, the pet owner’s sister came to visit them with her American boyfriend who apparently got quite upset when he learned the dog’s name – upset enough for him and his girlfriend to show up the next day at the pet owner’s door to press the issue.While the pet owner did not relent and refused to change the dog’s name, they called upon Reddit’s audience to clarify whether the word “Yankee” is indeed offensive.“Yea. It’s definitely a slur. That’s why we have the entire New York Yankees baseball team,” one of the most-upvoted replies said. “And, Yankee Candle, and Yankee Doodle.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, dog, name, offensive, social media, reaction