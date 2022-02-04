https://sputniknews.com/20220204/convicted-murderer-greg-mcmichael-withdraws-guilty-plea-in-ahmaud-arbery-hate-crime-case-1092734424.html

Convicted Murderer Greg McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case

Convicted Murderer Greg McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case

Earlier this week, US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood moved to reject federal prosecutors' proposed plea agreement with Greg and Travis McMichael

Gregory McMichael, 66, will move ahead with the federal hate crimes trial after canceling his portion of a plea agreement with US prosecutors, according to a new court filing. Travis McMichael. 36, is still scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a plea hearing. The reversal comes days after a US District Court judge rejected the terms of a proposed plea deal that was vehemently opposed by Arbery's parents. Jury selection for the federal hate crime case is set to begin on Monday.

