Convicted Murderer Greg McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case
Convicted Murderer Greg McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case
ahmaud arbery
hate crime
case
Gregory McMichael, 66, will move ahead with the federal hate crimes trial after canceling his portion of a plea agreement with US prosecutors, according to a new court filing. Travis McMichael. 36, is still scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a plea hearing. The reversal comes days after a US District Court judge rejected the terms of a proposed plea deal that was vehemently opposed by Arbery's parents. Jury selection for the federal hate crime case is set to begin on Monday.
ahmaud arbery, hate crime, case

02:12 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 02:36 GMT 04.02.2022)
Earlier this week, US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood moved to reject federal prosecutors' proposed plea agreement with Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son convicted of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020. The McMichaels were given until Friday to determine whether they intend to plead guilty.
Gregory McMichael, 66, will move ahead with the federal hate crimes trial after canceling his portion of a plea agreement with US prosecutors, according to a new court filing.
Travis McMichael. 36, is still scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a plea hearing.
The reversal comes days after a US District Court judge rejected the terms of a proposed plea deal that was vehemently opposed by Arbery's parents.
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. It was painted by Miami artist Marvin Weeks. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
US Judge Rejects Federal Plea Deal Meant to Avert Hate Crimes Trial for Ahmaud Arbery Killing
31 January, 20:55 GMT
Jury selection for the federal hate crime case is set to begin on Monday.
