Convicted Murderer Greg McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case

Gregory McMichael, 66, will move ahead with the federal hate crimes trial after canceling his portion of a plea agreement with US prosecutors, according to a new court filing. Travis McMichael. 36, is still scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a plea hearing. The reversal comes days after a US District Court judge rejected the terms of a proposed plea deal that was vehemently opposed by Arbery's parents. Jury selection for the federal hate crime case is set to begin on Monday.
Earlier this week, US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood moved to reject federal prosecutors' proposed plea agreement with Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son convicted of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020. The McMichaels were given until Friday to determine whether they intend to plead guilty.
BREAKING: Gregory McMichael/DOJ have canceled their plea agreement in relation to the #AhmaudArbery murder. That means that he will move forward with the federal hate crimes trial. Travis McMichael has not changed his plea, but does have a pre-trial hearing Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/LAbWlpCiNv