Chick Cheney or Colonel Sanderson: Netizens Help Choose Name for 'Infowltrator' Caught Near Pentagon
A spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington reportedly said that they aren’t allowed to disclose exactly where the chicken was found.
An unusual poultry intruder has been apprehended this week at a checkpoint near the Pentagon.
As the Animal Welfare League of Arlington explained on Twitter, a chicken was caught “sneaking around the security area” at the Pentagon, and was picked up by their officers.
“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found,” the organisation’s spokesperson Chelsea Jones said in an email cited by The Guardian. “We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”
She said that the bird was “nervous” but nevertheless allowed some people to pet it.
Apparently, the answer to "why did the chicken cross the road" is to get to the Pentagon?! This chicken was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon (we're not kidding) and our officers picked her up. Now we need a name for her - suggestions welcomed! pic.twitter.com/6RmMSjNKnU— AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) January 31, 2022
The hen gained quite a bit of attention online as the organisation asked netizens for name suggestions, and popular comedian Jimmy Fallon even mentioned the incident as he performed the song “The Chicken at the Pentagon” on The Tonight Show.
Tiny Song: “Chicken at the Pentagon” #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/k4z9SLeSxL— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 2, 2022
Out of all the suggestions provided by netizens – including such gems as Chick Cheney, Hentagon, Colonel Sanderson and Colin Fowell – the organisation eventually settled on Henny Penny as the chicken’s name.
As Jones has reportedly explained, the chicken is being adopted by a staff member.