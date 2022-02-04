Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/chick-cheney-or-colonel-sanderson-netizens-help-choose-name-for-infowltrator-caught-near-pentagon-1092752325.html
Chick Cheney or Colonel Sanderson: Netizens Help Choose Name for 'Infowltrator' Caught Near Pentagon
Chick Cheney or Colonel Sanderson: Netizens Help Choose Name for 'Infowltrator' Caught Near Pentagon
04.02.2022
An unusual poultry intruder has been apprehended this week at a checkpoint near the Pentagon.As the Animal Welfare League of Arlington explained on Twitter, a chicken was caught “sneaking around the security area” at the Pentagon, and was picked up by their officers.“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found,” the organisation’s spokesperson Chelsea Jones said in an email cited by The Guardian. “We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”She said that the bird was “nervous” but nevertheless allowed some people to pet it.The hen gained quite a bit of attention online as the organisation asked netizens for name suggestions, and popular comedian Jimmy Fallon even mentioned the incident as he performed the song “The Chicken at the Pentagon” on The Tonight Show.Out of all the suggestions provided by netizens – including such gems as Chick Cheney, Hentagon, Colonel Sanderson and Colin Fowell – the organisation eventually settled on Henny Penny as the chicken’s name.As Jones has reportedly explained, the chicken is being adopted by a staff member.
Chick Cheney or Colonel Sanderson: Netizens Help Choose Name for 'Infowltrator' Caught Near Pentagon

13:39 GMT 04.02.2022
Andrei Dergalin
All materials
A spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington reportedly said that they aren’t allowed to disclose exactly where the chicken was found.
An unusual poultry intruder has been apprehended this week at a checkpoint near the Pentagon.
As the Animal Welfare League of Arlington explained on Twitter, a chicken was caught “sneaking around the security area” at the Pentagon, and was picked up by their officers.
“We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found,” the organisation’s spokesperson Chelsea Jones said in an email cited by The Guardian. “We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”
She said that the bird was “nervous” but nevertheless allowed some people to pet it.
The hen gained quite a bit of attention online as the organisation asked netizens for name suggestions, and popular comedian Jimmy Fallon even mentioned the incident as he performed the song “The Chicken at the Pentagon” on The Tonight Show.
Out of all the suggestions provided by netizens – including such gems as Chick Cheney, Hentagon, Colonel Sanderson and Colin Fowell – the organisation eventually settled on Henny Penny as the chicken’s name.
As Jones has reportedly explained, the chicken is being adopted by a staff member.
