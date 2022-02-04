California Couple Rescued Nearly Two Months After Snow Trapped Them in Their Cabin

Downed trees and heavy snow had locked the couple, as well as their dog, in their cabin since December 6. Sierra County Sheriff's Office requested help from the California Highway Patrol- Valley Division Air Operations Unit to rescue the couple after they started running out of food and supplies.CHP, who did not identify the couple nor reveal the location of the cabin, were able to successfully land the helicopter near the cabin, despite strong winds. The couple, along with their dog, were taken to a landing zone where Sierra County deputies helped take them to a safe location.
A couple who had been snowed in their Northern California cabin since early December have finally been rescued via helicopter, authorities say.
Downed trees and heavy snow had locked the couple, as well as their dog, in their cabin since December 6. Sierra County Sheriff's Office requested help from the California Highway Patrol- Valley Division Air Operations Unit to rescue the couple after they started running out of food and supplies.
CHP, who did not identify the couple nor reveal the location of the cabin, were able to successfully land the helicopter near the cabin, despite strong winds. The couple, along with their dog, were taken to a landing zone where Sierra County deputies helped take them to a safe location.